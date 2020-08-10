No B.S. – DNW Podcast #298

This domain company won’t give you any bullsh*it.

There are many paths to growing a business, but domain name registrar Gandi has taken an unusual one: 100% of its business is from word-of-mouth. The registrar has grown to over 40 million euros in annual revenue without spending a dime on advertising. On today’s show, Gandi CEO Stephan Ramoin talks about how the company’s tagline No B.S. (and they actually write it out) has defined its approach to business and what the future may hold.

Also: Domain thief on the loose, GoDaddy and Wix hit customer milestones, PayPal’s domain protection.

