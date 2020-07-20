The best way to pick a company name – DNW Podcast #295

How this entrepreneur found a good company name for a great price.

When it came time for Laura Roeder to select a name for her new company, she didn’t go about it the same way most people do. She thinks they do it backward. The result is that she got a nice, brandable domain—Paperbell.com—for under $2,000. Hear how she went about it and the story behind her other business name, MeetEdgar.

Also: Domain Name Association rolls into i2Coalition, .UK expired domains, thoughts on the domain aftermarket and more.

Sponsor: Donuts

