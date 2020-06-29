Are these domains unstoppable? – DNW Podcast #292

Checking in on blockchain domains one year later

Last year I interviewed one of the co-founders of Unstoppable Domains. I’m checking in with another co-founder this week, Brad Kam, to see how it’s going. The company offers blockchain-based domains such as .crypto that it says can’t be censored. We discuss the challenges of operating domains on an alternate root, if offering uncensorable domains has a downside, and compare the domain to blockchain alternatives.

Also: Layoffs at GoDaddy, a record-breaking .ai sale, TrueName and more.

