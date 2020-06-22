Security report names domain registrar – DNW Podcast #291

Report about malware distributed through browser plugins questions registrar’s role.

My guest this week is Eric Poyton, a security researcher with Awake. Awake security issued a report last week about a network of malware and connected it to a large number of domain names at ICANN-accredited registrar Galcomm. We discuss how Awake discovered the issue, the tricky way the perpetrators tried to cover their tracks, and what role Poyton thinks domain registrars should have in shutting down malware rings like this.

Also: Domain parking woes, GoDaddy’s opt-out email dodges the issue, Chrome URLs and more.

Sponsor: Donuts

