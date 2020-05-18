Adrian Kinderis – DNW Podcast #286

From running a registrar to .au to .film.

My guest this week is Adrian Kinderis. Adrian has been in the domain business for a couple of decades and started by founding a domain registrar. This snowballed into operating the .au domain. On today’s show, Adrian recounts his history in the business and discusses his new top level domain .film. He is candid about the struggles of getting studios to adopt the domain, but also explains how it’s a good business. There are some valuable takeaways as ICANN inches toward its next round of top level domain expansion.

Also: Website demand soars, ICANN’s tax return, NameJet warning, Future loves new domains

Sponsor: DAN.com

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)