Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

Adrian Kinderis – DNW Podcast #286

by Podcasts 0 Comments

From running a registrar to .au to .film.

My guest this week is Adrian Kinderis. Adrian has been in the domain business for a couple of decades and started by founding a domain registrar. This snowballed into operating the .au domain. On today’s show, Adrian recounts his history in the business and discusses his new top level domain .film. He is candid about the struggles of getting studios to adopt the domain, but also explains how it’s a good business. There are some valuable takeaways as ICANN inches toward its next round of top level domain expansion.

Also: Website demand soars, ICANN’s tax return, NameJet warning, Future loves new domains

Sponsor: DAN.com

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 34:43 — 27.8MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

  1. Paul Nicks of GoDaddy – DNW Podcast #160
  2. Matt Overman on new TLDs – DNW Podcast #253
  3. John Pollard: How to grow the usage of domain names – DNW Podcast #188

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!