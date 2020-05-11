Domains at the Supreme Court – DNW Podcast #285

SCOTUS debates domain names and trademarks.

There was a spotlight on domain names last week in a place where you wouldn’t expect it: The U.S. Supreme Court. The court heard oral arguments in a dispute over whether or not Booking.com should be able to trademark booking.com. It was fascinating to listen to the court drill both sides in the issue. On today’s show, Internet Commerce Association general counsel Zak Muscovitch and I discuss the hearing and the role the ICA might play in the court’s decision. We also talk about ICANN’s decision to block the sale of .org to a private equity company and what it means for the future of ICANN.

Also: Domain registrations soar, GoDaddy reveals acquisition prices, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine jokes about domains.

