What this domainer learned – DNW Podcast #283

From building a portfolio to pricing domains, here are some helpful lessons.

In January I interviewed domain name investor Nikul Sanghvi about his domain name journey. He had lots of great stories and takeaways. He’s back on this week’s show with some lessons he’s learned about domain name investing and business in general. You’ll enjoy this interview.

Also: Done.com, abandoned domain, AWS and more.

Sponsor: Donuts

