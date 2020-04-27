Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

Instant Domain Search

What this domainer learned – DNW Podcast #283

by Podcasts 0 Comments

From building a portfolio to pricing domains, here are some helpful lessons.

In January I interviewed domain name investor Nikul Sanghvi about his domain name journey. He had lots of great stories and takeaways. He’s back on this week’s show with some lessons he’s learned about domain name investing and business in general. You’ll enjoy this interview.

Also: Done.com, abandoned domain, AWS and more.

Sponsor: Donuts

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 40:22 — 32.4MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

No related posts.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!