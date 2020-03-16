Coronavirus impact on domain business – DNW Podcast #277

Shane Cultra breaks down what he saw last week.

Last week was unlike any I can recall in my lifetime. People are understandably scared and anxious. This was obvious to Shane Cultra, who saw an immediate drop in aftermarket domain sales through his daily list last Thursday. On today’s show, Shane discusses what he saw from his vantage point, what it might mean for the domain aftermarket, and how he’s also coping as a small business owner with dozens of employees.

Also: Lotto Sport’s own goal, Fox’s domain choices, and more.

Sponsor: Name.com.

