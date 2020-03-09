On the radio with .FM – DNW Podcast #276

Podcasting has given this country code domain a boost.

When I went to a podcast conference last month, one thing stuck out: .FM. It was everywhere. Many companies in the industry, such as podcast apps and monetization companies, use the country code domain name extension. This week’s guest, George Bundy, is CEO of the company behind commercializing .FM. Bundy explains how .FM wasn’t a success out of the gate and how the company has embraced adoption from the podcast business.

Also: Coronavirus promotion, Donuts’ new CMO, Radix’s revenue, a new patent and more.

