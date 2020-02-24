Should you get your own TLD? – DNW Podcast #274

Is getting your own TLD a good investment?

There’s been a lot of debate about new top level domain names. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, there’s a legitimate business opportunity to get your own top level domain name. On today’s show, you’ll hear a presentation from .Club at NamesCon about how it works and its own experience, plus some predictions for the next round.

Also: Frank’s payday, .Org sage continues, Spring Break canceled.

Sponsor: DAN.com.

