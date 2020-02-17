Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

How a lawyer turned his business around with new domains – DNW Podcast #273

After other marketing methods failed, Clay Burgess built sites using new top level domains.

Clay Burgess is a lawyer and owns a law firm in Louisiana. Until a couple of years ago, his business was struggling. The SEO and marketing consultants he hired weren’t delivering results. Then he tried something everyone told him wouldn’t work: he built lead generation sites on .lawyer and .attorney domain names. It turned his firm around, and now he has so many leads that he’s helping other lawyers build their businesses. It’s a fascinating end user story.

Also: Frank Schilling cashes in.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 28:39 — 23.0MB) | Embed

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, view on Google Play Music, or click play above or download to begin listening.

Comments

  1. Charles says

    Great interview, thank you Andrew and Clay!

    Love the comment that SEO experts achieved high traffic and low leads, but Enduser achieved low traffic and high leads.

