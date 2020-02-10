California AG looks into ICANN – DNW Podcast #272

What does it mean for the future of the .org sale?

During NamesCon, news broke that the California Attorney General is looking into the deal to sell .Org to a private equity company, as well as investigating ICANN. To help break down what this means, Electronic Frontier Foundation Senior Staff Attorney Mitch Stoltz comes on the show. He explains what the group wants to see in any .org transaction and what role the attorney general might play.

Also: Funding news, earnings, marketplace combination, domain auction, XYZ and more.

Sponsor: DAN.com.

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, view on Google Play Music, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)