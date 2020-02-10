Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

California AG looks into ICANN – DNW Podcast #272

by Podcasts

What does it mean for the future of the .org sale?

During NamesCon, news broke that the California Attorney General is looking into the deal to sell .Org to a private equity company, as well as investigating ICANN. To help break down what this means, Electronic Frontier Foundation Senior Staff Attorney Mitch Stoltz comes on the show. He explains what the group wants to see in any .org transaction and what role the attorney general might play.

Also: Funding news, earnings, marketplace combination, domain auction, XYZ and more.

Sponsor: DAN.com.

